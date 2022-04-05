London (Reuters)

Chelsea will enjoy a challenge against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, but coach Thomas Tuchel stressed that a victory over the Spanish giants on the way to last year’s title would not be effective.

The London club beat Real 3-1 on aggregate in the Champions League semi-finals last season, but Tuchel said on Tuesday it was not important to think about the previous victory over the 13-times European champions.

Chelsea is in crisis after Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich offered to sell the club after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while the club’s owner was subjected to sanctions from the British government.

“It has nothing to do with what happened in last season’s game,” Tuchel told reporters ahead of the first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. In all honesty, I did not watch this match during preparation. We didn’t watch last year’s matches. This may be an answer to the question.

“For us, there is no goal to prove it again or something like that,” the German added. We are going to play to recover from Saturday’s performance.

Chelsea lost 4-1 to Brentford in the league on Saturday, while Tuchel said playing in the Champions League is “very difficult all the time”.

Tuchel called on Chelsea fans to support the team even more.

“We need to play better on the field,” the Chelsea coach said. We are the first to admit that, but we need a better performance from the fans. We need everyone to give their all.

There are doubts about Real coach Carlo Ancelotti attending the match after he was infected with the Corona virus.

“I hope he can come,” Tuchel said. I have a tip that he will try to come tomorrow evening.