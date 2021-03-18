London (Reuters)

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said that the “Blues” are not afraid of any competitor in the Champions League football, after the English team qualified for the quarter-finals for the first time since 2014, after their 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid.

Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmeri scored to complete Chelsea’s 3-0 victory in the aggregate score, and extend his unbeaten record in all competitions to 13 matches, since Tuchel took over, after Frank Lampard was sacked.

Tuchel explained that Chelsea deserved its place among the top Europeans, and said: The most important thing is that we deserve it, such results give you the incentive to achieve exceptional things, and he is confident that no one wants to confront us, it will be a difficult challenge, but over time we should not be afraid, we will face any A competitor puts the lot in our way.

Tuchel was happy with the performance of his team against the leaders of the Spanish League, but stressed that there is still room for development, and said: We must improve in counter-attacks, we must always think forward, and take advantage of speed and space, and look forward to be more effective and accurate.

Fourth-placed Chelsea host Sheffield United in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.