Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The German coach, Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea, admitted that his team still had a lot of work to do to fix the weaknesses that needed to be developed and improved, in order to reach the optimal image that they desired, but he stressed at the same time that his team is a stubborn opponent, able to annoy other teams Although he also admitted that “the blues” has not yet become a final product, and it still lacks a lot of work and effort to achieve this.

Tuchel added, in statements to reporters before his team’s match against Manchester United tomorrow (Sunday) at Stamford Bridge in the English capital, London, as part of the 26th round of the Premier League, that he is happy with the relative development of his team’s performance and with the energy and vitality that they play.

Regarding the Manchester United match, Tuchel said: “United have not been defeated this season outside the Premier League, and they have players at the highest level of competence, and they have great individual skills, and they can damage any team they face, thanks to their speed in performance, and being strong outside Their stadium, and because they defend very well, and they are good at quick counterattacks, playing between the lines, and beating them is a great challenge.

He added: I played against them more than one game, when I was coach of Paris Saint-Germain, and I will try to benefit from that in tomorrow’s match.