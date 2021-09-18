We know of professional skills, his Chelsea won the last Champions League, and on the bulletin board there are the trophies won in France with PSG and in Germany with Dortmund. But Thomas Tuchel, coach of the Lukaku Blues, knows how to win even off the pitch. This was revealed by the French radio Rmc, the first to tell the story of Tuchel and of the help to the domestic worker who was with the family in her Parisian years.

The intervention

–

After arriving in Paris in May 2018, Tuchel hired a Filipino domestic worker. The formal relationships of the first days gave way to a more direct relationship and the woman told Tuchel that she was available for the whole week, without rest, to be able to raise as much money as possible to finance a delicate heart surgery for one of the children. . Struck by the story, the German coach offered to pay all the expenses for the surgery. The bond with the collaborator’s family became even closer with the passing of the months and before being sacked from PSG last December, after taking the club to play the first Champions League final in its history, the German coach the maid’s other dream came true: he bought her a house in the Philippines, she returned home and now lives with her family.