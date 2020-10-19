For Thomas Tuchel, Edinson Cavani’s departure from PSG “was sad“. The German coach appeared at the press conference prior to tomorrow’s game against Manchester United in which the Uruguayan forward will not appear finally, despite the expectation that had been generated regarding his return to the French capital.

“Cavani’s departure from PSG was not disappointing but sad. I would have liked the whole team to have been complete in the final phase of the Champions League in Portugal. Cavani was decisive for us against Dortmund … But he is still the top scorer in PSG history, being a player with a great personality and a fantastic player who has written the history of the club. We will be vigilant, but it will be difficult to defend him “, Tuchel stressed hours before making it known that Cavani will not finally be in the call for tomorrow’s game.

The PSG coach confirmed at a press conference that Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardi and Bernat will not be there tomorrow due to injury and he still could not secure the presence of Kehrer or Marquinhos, the latter being a doubt until the last minute after suffering a calf injury with Brazil during the international break.