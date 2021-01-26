Just over 24 hours after the firing of a Chelsea idol like Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel has already signed his contract (and has already led the first practice!) With the Blues. The team owned by Roman Abramovich had spent 260 million euros on incorporations That did not work: the former captain of the English national team had lost five of the first eight games he had managed in the year. And, despite having the entire round of 16 of the Champions League ahead (he will play with Atlético del Cholo Simeone), the Russian’s arm (nor his wallet) did not tremble and decided to add a name to his long list of compensated technicians who they already add up to 140 million euros in 18 years.

That is to say: Thomas Tuchel knows what the rules of the game are like. And accepts them. In 2017 he was fired from Borussia Dortmund (where he had replaced Jurgen Klopp) after winning the German Cup. And the last December 29 he was fired from Paris Saint-Germain despite having won six titles (two Ligue 1, two French Super Cups, one French Cup and one League Cup) and having deposited it in the first Champions League final in its history. But life (and football) are a roller coaster ride and in just under a month the German coach reaches one of the most powerful clubs in the Premiere League.

Tuchel and his incredible season. In August he directed the Champions League final. At the end of the year he was fired by PSG and today he is hired by Chelsea. Photo: AFP.

Now, the goal of the former PSG will be to achieve the highest performance of the stars of the last transfer market (his compatriots Kai Habertz and Timo Werner) and climb positions in the Premiere League where Chelsea with 29 points was quite far from the Manchester teams (City leads with 41 and United follows with 40) and the Champions League positions.

Tuchel, who became the 14th manager in the Russian mogul’s era in less than two decades at the helm of Chelsea (he bought it in 2003), signed an 18-month deal with an option to extend for one more year. “I am looking forward to meeting my new team and competing in the most exciting league in soccer. I am grateful to be part of the Chelsea family … I feel incredible! ”, The German introduced himself on the English club’s social networks.