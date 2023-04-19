“It is a very high mountain,” Tuchel said. “We must believe in our ability to overcome it.”

He added, “If we only look at the top of this huge mountain, we will feel frustrated, and we will tell ourselves that we will never reach the top. We have to deal with each run separately. The hardest thing is to start the adventure.”

“In a football match, there is always a moment when you have the support of the fans and a little bit of luck. If the door is a little open, we have to put our foot in it.”

What is the miracle Tuchel is talking about?

Bayern Munich lost the first leg of the quarter-final match against Manchester City 0-3 last Tuesday, and now faces what appears to be an impossible task ahead of the second leg in Munich.

For his part, the French international defender for the Bavarian club, Benjamin Pavard, said, “We have already seen in the past ‘Remontada’ (overturning the result by a large margin). Why don’t we do it tomorrow?

Bayern Munich needs to win by four goals to qualify for the semi-finals or win by three goals and impose an extension or penalty kicks if the difference remains three goals on Wednesday evening at the Allianz Arena.

Pavard added, “We know very well that we did not play a good match in the first leg, and now we have our word with our fans. We want to achieve this achievement, and we will do our best to win this match.”

Guardiola fears!

The former Spanish coach of Bayern Munich and the current Manchester City coach, Josep Guardiola, warned of the Bavarian club’s ability to achieve a miracle.

“I worked here at Bayern Munich and I know the mentality of this club,” said Guardiola, who coached Bayern Munich from 2013 to 2016 before joining City. “It’s everywhere, it’s in the skin of the club. They trust they can do it.”

“When you are in this kind of club, there is a feeling that anything can happen. They have a history in this competition, they have grown up with it.”

“I’ve had incredible moments here, with my family. The club is exceptional. I have many, many friends. I hope the fans stay calm tomorrow.”

The 52-year-old coach led Bayern Munich to the semi-finals of the prestigious continental competition three times (2014, 2015, 2016) without going any further.