Bayern Munich is called to the impossible feat: overturning all predictions tomorrow at the Allianz Arena. It starts from the 0-3 cashed in Manchester by a City in a state of grace. Thomas Tuchel’s men, however, believe it. Or at least, according to the technician, they will try.

Critical Tuchel — The Bavarians didn’t show up for the match in the best of ways: the coach didn’t like the 1-1 home draw with Hoffenheim, who publicly criticized his team: “The negative performance is our responsibility, the approach is not was the right one,” said Tuchel. “The lack of continuity is a constant this season, even within a single match and that’s what we have to work on. Now with City, after a 0-3 draw in the first leg, we have need to play at our best, with the right spirit, in the hope that the episodes will be favorable for us, something that didn’t happen in the first leg where we were harshly punished on some occasions. We have a clear mind who we will be facing and we know that it will be extremely It’s tough. We have to reason trying to take small steps, to put brick by brick, the game doesn’t boil down to the first half, I hope that the crowd will help us in this too and push us by giving energy to the team”. See also Ederson: This is what City lacks

Lack of trust — Tuchel then continued the conference by dribbling the question on the Manè-Sanè dispute, also leaving doubts on the use of the Senegalese: “We’ll see if he’ll start as a starter”. The German explained the main problems of his Bayern in the last period: “There is a lack of confidence and the spontaneity of the play, sometimes we think too much, but things can change quickly if the right spark arrives”. Elimination in the quarter-finals is now probable for the German champions, but Tuchel cuts it short: “In the meantime, we’re still inside, then we also need to evaluate the outcome of the draw when we balance things out, just as the moment of form becomes important in which you get to the challenge, the situation in the infirmary and all that.” A defense also for Upamecano, put in great difficulty by Haaland in the first leg. “Pointing the finger at the singles doesn’t help and it doesn’t help the team, as I already said we paid dearly for the episodes, but we have the utmost confidence in him, he’s young and has incredible potential.” See also Milan, Bakayoko out: working at a double resolution. And then...

Manchester City here — Pep’s City has already put a serious mortgage on the next round in the first leg match but the Spanish coach doesn’t want to let his guard down. “I know this club very well, I have a good idea of ​​their situation. If I were on the other side and we lost 0-3 and we didn’t win the match against Hoffenheim, I would tell the team that it’s a final that needs to be won. I know what it’s like play against Bayern. If you are a little passive, you suffer. We have to see if we can play like we did at home and show great courage to impose our game. Sometimes these conflicts are necessary to bring the team together, I’m sure. For they will not be a weakness against us, but a strength.”

