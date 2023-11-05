Munich (dpa)

Bayern Munich regained its balance in the local championship after its great victory over Borussia Dortmund 4-0, but the reaction of team coach Thomas Tuchel cast a shadow over this victory.

Tuchel, who began his coaching period with Bayern Munich with a 4-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund last April, was emotional throughout the match and received a yellow card. There was also more interest in Tuchel’s reaction to the criticism directed at him by Sky analysts Lothar Matthaus and Dietmer Hamann, former Bayern Munich players, in interviews before and after the match and in the post-match press conference.

Matthews and Hamann pointed out some time ago that the team did not develop much under Tuchel’s leadership. Among Tuchel’s statements in Dortmund was: “We won 4-0, and now opinions must be changed 180 degrees. Enjoy.”

Matthews described the Dortmund match as Bayern’s best match this season, but criticism continued from Felix Magath, the former Bayern Munich coach. Magath told Bild: “I have the impression that things have not gone smoothly so far. “There is no impression that the team is stable.”

He added: “In fact, nothing is happening in the league yet. Bayern had a very bad day in the cup. As a coach, you must accept criticism. So far I haven’t seen any inappropriate criticism. “If the coach reacts sensitively, the season will most likely not be easy.”

But at least Bayern was able to achieve a good result against Dortmund, who believed they had a chance to beat Bayern for the first time in the last five years in the league, especially after losing to Saarbrücken, currently in the third division, in the German Cup. Instead, Bayern Munich was ahead with two clean goals scored by Dayot Upamecano and Harry Kane just nine minutes into the match, after which the England captain completed his third hat-trick in 10 matches in the second half, raising his tally of goals in the league to 15 goals.

Bayern CEO Jan Christian Driessen said after the big win over Dortmund, “We showed our strength. We are there when it matters.” Tuchel said: “I am completely satisfied with what the team provided. We were at our best. “It was a great match and we gave a great performance.”

He added: “Very happy for the team; Because we didn’t play very well on Wednesday. These things happen, but what matters is the reaction. Everyone felt the importance of the match. “It’s a huge game in Germany.”

Dortmund was close to snatching the league title last season from Bayern Munich, but now, the team is five points behind them, after what Dortmund coach Edin Terzic described as “a very disappointing night.”

It seems that Bayern’s real competitor for the league title this season is Bayern Leverkusen, which leads the standings by two points ahead of Bayern, as it tied in only one match, which was against Bayern, and ended with a score of 2-2. Bayern Munich striker Thomas Müller said: “It seems that this is our competitor.” . “They drew one match and won the rest.”

Muller said that Bayern was able to keep up with Leverkusen, after Leverkusen temporarily moved away from Bayern by five points following its 3-2 victory over Hoffenheim, after Leverkusen failed to maintain its two-0 lead, which gave Muller some hope. “At least they felt vulnerable,” Mueller said.