London (Reuters)

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said he enjoys competing in three different competitions, in the midst of a busy schedule with which he does not have the luxury of breathtaking. The last game is played in the middle of each week.

Tuchel, who previously coached Paris Saint-Germain, told reporters: “It is a very tough schedule. We played in France the same amount of matches, but of course there are big differences between the two competitions, in terms of the size of the challenges and the strength of competition. We play at other levels that are relentless .. No We have the luxury of breathtaking relaxation and comfort. Chelsea, fourth in the Premier League, will face Fulham in the West London summit tomorrow, Saturday, as he sets his eyes on the Champions League semi-final second leg match against Real Madrid on Wednesday, after the two teams drew 1-1 in Madrid.

Tuchel, who is three points behind West Ham V of his team, said Fulham is a good opportunity to maintain this advantage in the league, I know that the match comes in the midst of two encounters in the semi-finals of the Champions League, it is an extraordinary week, but I am happy because the moment has come to prove our ability to focus.

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has scored just three goals since the start of the year, and Tuchel said the German player, who was reported to have moved for 50 million euros ($ 60.44 million) last year, should maintain his focus. He added: Do we hope for more goals? Yeah. Does the player wish more goals? Yes, he must raise his head and have confidence in his abilities and focus on shaking the net .. This is what he needs to do.