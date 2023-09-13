Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/12/2023 – 21:29

Tucanos from the group of the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, claim that the court decision that annulled the extension of his mandate as president of the PSDB is impossible to comply with. Judge Thaís Araújo Correia, from the 13th Civil Court of Brasília, ordered the annulment of acts by the party’s command since June last year and the holding of a new national convention to choose the party’s command within 30 days. To do this, according to them, it would be necessary to go back on irreversible measures, such as transfers from the Electoral Fund to candidates.

It would also not be possible to hold the national convention in the required time, as the party’s statute determines that municipal and state conventions, which are ongoing, need to be held first. Another obstacle is that the convention calendar itself was approved under the administration of former PSDB president, Bruno Araújo, Leite’s predecessor.

These arguments were taken to the judge in Brasília and Tucano leaders hope that the decision will at least be modulated. An appeal can still be made in the second instance.

Author of the action, the mayor of São Bernardo do Campo, Orlando Morando, claimed that Eduardo Leite should have left his post on May 31, the date established for the end of his term in the minutes of the Executive Committee meeting that elected him.

When defending itself in the action, the PSDB command argued that the decision to extend the current executive body was unanimous and that Orlando Morando himself agreed with the vote and benefited from the extension of his mandate. The court, however, rejected the argument. According to the Electoral Court, Eduardo Leite would remain president of the PSDB until November, if it weren’t for this Monday’s decision, the 11th.

For Eduardo Leite’s allies, he can continue to command the party until the elections are held, and could even run for office again when the election is held. The governor’s allies maintain that, if he wants to run again for party leadership, he will have the support of the same political group.