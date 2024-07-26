Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/26/2024 – 14:52

The PSDB and Citizenship Federation met on the morning of Friday, the 26th, and approved the candidacy of TV presenter José Luiz Datena for mayor of São Paulo. The national executive anticipated the PSDB party convention, scheduled for the morning of Saturday, the 27th, to protect Datena from the wing of the party that is in favor of supporting Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), who will run for reelection.

On Thursday night, the 25th, the group resisting the presenter’s name launched the pre-candidacy of Fernando Alfredo, former municipal president of the PSDB. The objective was to force a vote between the pre-candidates for mayor at the convention.

The federation’s decision this Friday undermines the convention, which will have a merely festive character. The nomination of Datena’s vice president is also planned, according to Marconi Perillo, the party’s national president. The event is still going ahead and will be held at the São Paulo State Legislative Assembly (Alesp).

“All votes were in favor. No votes were against,” said former senator José Aníbal, president of the PSDB branch in the city of São Paulo. In addition to the journalist’s candidacy, the meeting also approved the list of candidates who will run for city councilor positions under the federation’s acronyms.

After the deliberation, Fernando Alfredo, leader of the wing that opposes Datena’s candidacy, said that he has already filed an appeal with the Electoral Court asking for the suspension of the convention on Saturday, the 27th, and the nullification of the entire process that resulted in the party choosing its own candidacy.

“The Federation does not have the prerogative to approve a candidacy when a candidacy is called. They cannot approve a candidacy without having preliminary discussions, debates with activists, and a government program being discussed. There is nothing there,” he stated. According to Alfredo, the meeting would be irregular because not all members of the federation were invited.

The approval does not mean that Datena is already a candidate for mayor. The parties have until August 5 to hold their conventions and approve their candidates for elective office. After approval, it is still necessary to register the candidacy with the Electoral Court. The deadline for candidate registration ends on August 15, according to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) calendar.