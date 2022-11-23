Mexico.- The famous song of ‘La Chona’ of Los Tucanes de Tijuana reached Qatarbecause the hundreds of Mexicans who came to witness the matches of the world They have the happy song included in their playlist.

After the match Mexico vs. Poland finished, the vocalist of The Tijuana toucans, Mario Quintero sang and danced to the rhythm of ‘La Chona’ together with the fans.

We recommend you read…

A man from the state of Tamaulipas was the one who recorded the moment when Mario Quintero I was enjoying the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Through the social networksthe vocalist of the group pointed out that he was in Qatar to enjoy the most important soccer event held every four years, where the world cup is played, but users never imagined that they would run into the singer, much less that they would interpret and they would dance this Mexican anthem.

We recommend you read…

“And up I, my dad and the chona”, Mario Quintero sang while broadcasting live through his cell phone.

The video where the artist appears was broadcast on networks by osberto veraa content creator from Tamaulipas, who days ago was commenting on how he has been doing in Qatar.

“One day I dreamed of dancing La Chona in a World Cup, but I never thought it would be with the vocalist of Los Tucanes De Tijuana.”

But not only did he meet the successful Mexican interpreter, but he also had the opportunity to meet ‘The Mole‘, whom he kindly asked to send greetings to the state of Tamaulipas.