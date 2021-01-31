New advanced composite materials and lightweight will allow for better range, higher performance and a more dynamic driving experience in the electric vehicles of the future. Therefore, the British manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover has been at the forefront of the Tucana project is a four-year program with which the United Kingdom wants to place itself at the global forefront of low CO2 emissions technology, helping to reduce CO2 emissions by 4.5 million tons by 2023 and 2032, thanks to the increase in the generalized use of electric vehicles and the manufacture of lighter cars, which with lower weight, will reduce their emissions and the energy consumption of their electric motors.

Jaguar Land Rover will develop lightweight vehicle and engine structures by replacing aluminum and steel with compounds capable of controlling the increased torque generated by high-performance batteries, as well as improving efficiency and reducing the CO2 footprint. The manufacturer expects to increase the stiffness of the vehicles by 30%, reduce your weight by up to 35 kg and further refine the collision safety framework through the strategic use of custom compounds such as carbon fiber. In addition, reducing the weight of the vehicle will allow the incorporation of larger batteries with greater autonomy without affecting CO2 emissions.

Advanced compounds offer a significant reduction in vehicle weight, and by 2022 Jaguar Land Rover expects to have developed a fleet of Tucana prototype test vehicles. The consortium, led by Jaguar Land Rover, brings together world-leading industry and academic partners including Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG), Expert Tooling & Automation, Broetje-Automation UK, Toray International UK, CCP Gransden and The Center for Modeling. & Simulation (CFMS).