The Cruz Azul Soccer Club made its debut in the League Cup this Friday in a painful setback against the inter miami of Lionel Messi.
And with this, the crisis of the cement team continues to increase, which has lost six of the last seven official matches it has played, in addition, this season it has lost its first three games in the 2023 Opening of Liga MX and in its presentation in League Cupthat is, four losses in a row.
At the end of the game in a press conference, the sky blue coach Ricardo Ferretti He pointed out that his team was superior to the American team, but they lacked forcefulness; In this sense, he ruled out that the game was even, while he insisted that the offensive failures were decisive so that the Machine could not win.
“How many scoring chances did we have? But that’s football, often unfair (…) If a team deserved to win today, it was mine, definitely, I have no doubt. In the opportunities generated, we beat the rival team at least three to one, that we were not forceful is something else”
– Ricardo Ferretti.
“The first 20 or 25 minutes we had -opportunities- to settle the game, but we are human beings, we made mistakes, we wanted to hit the mark but we didn’t,” he added.
With everything and defeat, the Tuca Ferretti He was somewhat optimistic. In this sense, he highlighted the operation of his team, which allows him to think that favorable results will soon reach the sky-blue team.
“Today -to be honest- I’m leaving sad, it was sad because they lost, but I’m satisfied with the team’s actions, yes. I feel calm, because many times you win by playing badly and logic indicates that you will soon lose; instead, you can lose by playing well, and logic indicates that you will soon win. Today I feel calm with what they did, with what they looked for, if we were wrong in any way, “he said.
On the other hand, the Tuca Ferretti In addition to recognizing the team’s mistakes, the game ended up being defined by the genius of the best footballer in history, Lionel Messi.
“Now, the goal and the participation of Messi is another matter, he is a super player, he is outstanding, I do not deny it. And he determines the game with a specialty that he has ”, he declared
