Cruz Azul fell again to América. La Máquina Celeste fell by a score of 1-3 against the Águilas on matchday 15 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX tournament. The cement growers began winning with a goal from Uriel Antuna and it seemed that they could compete against one of the top candidates for the title, however, their performance was drastically affected after the expulsion of Michael Estrada.
The Coapa team was able to turn the result around and get three important points for direct qualification to the league at the Azteca Stadium. After this painful defeat, Ricardo Ferretti, Cruz Azul coach, referred to the result and referred to the expulsion of Estrada, who left the pitch crying.
“I’m not going to use them as a clinic, that you blow your nose and throw it away. They are human beings, they can make mistakes, but they are always willing to be better. I have no regrets for having put whatever player they are, because in Training shows they want to be better”
– Ricardo Ferretti in conference
The Mexican naturalized Brazilian coach defended Estrada saying that he is selected from Ecuador and that throughout the week he did things well to win the title against the Eagles. The ‘Tuca’ indicated that he does not regret having put him as a starter.
Ferretti pointed out that the game between Cruz Azul and América was very even until before the Ecuadorian striker was sent off.
“The game was very even, I think we had been doing the best first half since I arrived at the institution. The expulsion comes to change the whole situation. They are things that one looks for during training. This type of expulsions should not happen. América took advantage of it quite well. We knew it was going to be difficult eleven against eleven and with ten it was very difficult to put up with a powerful team like América”
– Ricardo Ferretti in conference
