Coach Ricardo Ferretti started on the right foot in his debut as coach of Blue Cross, by defeating the Bravos de Juárez by the slightest difference. However, now you could be penalized for an action committed.
And it is that in the game last Saturday, the cameras caught ‘Tuca’ in a box at the Azteca Stadium smokingfor which a sanction is expected, and not by Liga MX as such, but by the Mayor’s Office of Tlalpan, in Mexico City.
And it is that on January 15 the new regulation of the General Law for Tobacco Control came into force, prohibiting smoking in any space, be it terraces, balconies, patios, development parks and more.
“For consumers, smoking is prohibited in places of consumption or food or beverage service, patios, terraces, balconies, amusement parks, playgrounds or places, urban development parks, sports parks, beaches, show and entertainment centers, fields, stadiums, arenas, shopping malls, markets, hotels, hospitals, health centers, medical clinics and places of religious worship”indicates the law.
In the event that the Cruz Azul coach is pointed out, the fines will range from 60,000 to 500,000 pesos, so these amounts would be what “Tuca” Ferretti would have to pay if he is fined.
