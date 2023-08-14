The Mexican Football Federation wants to really prepare for the next World Cup in 2026, which will be played in Mexico, the United States and Canada. Thus, They have opted for a young technical director with experience in selection issues, as is the case of Jaime: the ‘Jimmy’ Lozano.
However, Jaime Lozano will not be alone. He will have a Council of experts that will help you in making important decisions, which includes names such as Ricardo Antonio La Volpe, Javier Aguirre, Fernando Hierro, Carles Puyol, Rafael Márquezamong others.
And in an interview for the newspaper ESTO, Jaime Lozano Aguilar, father of the technical director of the The Mexican Futbol selectionrevealed that His son’s technical assistant would be nothing more and nothing less than Ricardo: the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti.
We are talking about one of the most successful coaches in the history of Mexican soccer. champion with Chivas in the nineties, champion with cougars in 2008 and architect of a golden generation in tigersin which practically everything that was disputed was won: five League titles, one Copa Mx, one CONCACAF, Copa Libertadores finalists and also the World Cup.
With all this poster Ricardo Ferretti would arrive to the bench of the Mexican Soccer Team, with the intention of contributing his experience to a young visionary who already knows what it is to win important things with the Tricolor.
It must be remembered that, for many years, it was said that the Mexican Football Federation had been looking for Ricardo: ‘Tuca’ Ferretti to take the reins of the Mexican Football Team. especially when the Brazilian led the UANL Tigers.
However, Ricardo stated on countless occasions that he was not interested in assuming this role. Even so, he was Miguel Mejía Barón’s technical assistant in 1994, interim coach on two occasions (in 2015 he even emerged champion, defeating the United States in the final) and now he will be technical assistant for the next World Cup.
So far none of the parties involved has ruled on the possible arrival of ‘Tuca’ to Tri. The journalist Miguel Arizpe pointed out that so far the Brazilian coach has not been contacted by anyone from the Mexican Soccer Federation.
The communicator left open the possibility of Ferretti reaching the Mexican National Team, although he was emphatic in pointing out that there is still nothing.
