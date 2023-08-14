I don’t know if Tuca is going to go to the Tri, what I do know is that it is FALSE that he is already going to the National Team as Jimmy’s assistant.

It is 100% FALSE.

Nobody has called him.

It’s a lie that it’s already there.

If it is done, it will be because they will speak to him later.

He has not received a call.

And it is not an “I believe”, it is a “That’s right”.

— #ArizpeYSusJudas (@ArizpeMiguelZ) August 13, 2023