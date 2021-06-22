The controversy with Ricardo Ferretti It never ends and now after his arrival at the Bravos de Juárez, the Brazilian strategist continues to remember his historic time at the UANL Tigres, especially on the subject of his turbulent departure, which among many things was overshadowed by an uncomfortable crossing words with the new directive.
For that reason, even with the Braves colors well on, Ferretti did not hesitate to rant against his former team once again, because on the day of his presentation he had already mentioned that he had come to Tigres when they were a disaster and nobody wanted him.
On this occasion, during an interview with TUDNRicardo gave details of the reasons given by the board for not renewing his contract, among which he highlighted the style and his last semester within the MX League.
“” I wanted to stay but things took a different turn. The last tournament, being in the playoffs, not qualifying for the league, maybe the style was no longer what they wanted. Many points that they talked to me and well, one is not a centenary to be liked by all “”
– Ricardo Ferretti for TUDN
But Ricardo Ferretti, who spent 11 years in Tigres with 10 trophies on his back, did not miss the opportunity or the microphones to launch a strong dart at the institution, especially after the change of ideology with the arrival of Mauricio Culebro to the presidency of the club.
“” Naturally people who are positive are not going to waste their time, but negative people were the ones who influenced my dismissal at a given moment “”
– Ricardo Ferretti for TUDN
It was not clear which people he was referring to under the label of “negative people”, but due to his statements at the end of the Guard1anes 2021, in which he tired of repeating that he had a verbal agreement with Engineer Rodríguez for its renovation, suggests that the bad influence came from the capital.
Now with the new project in Ciudad Juárez, the 67-year-old strategist takes a project with shaky foundations but with strong potential to make the institution grow and try to emulate the glorious and unique step that he lived with the UANL Tigers.
