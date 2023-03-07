Next Saturday, March 11, Cruz Azul receives the Pumas at the Aztec stadiumfor Matchday 11 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of Liga MX, where the Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti will seek to return to the path of victory after having lost to Mazatlanalthough he is facing a club that gave him a lot both in his time as a footballer and helmsman.
He Tuca was close to experiencing a new stage at the helm of the National University in the current semester, however, in the end the board of directors decided to Rafael River Bridgewhile La Máquina Celeste chose the South American to take over from Raul Gutierrezwith the aim of righting the ship, but even so, he does not let go of the feeling he gets from facing the team with which he won titles on the pitch and on the bench.
“One is not a stick. I spent 17 years at Pumas, there is mutual affection, but we are professionals. I’m not going to let myself win and neither will they, we’re going to look for the win. What a complicated question, but a good one. There is already a person in the position and I am in this institution, you have to be respectful. It is a good question, but it would harm someone and I do not want to affect anyone, I repeat, it is a good question, but it will remain unanswered “expressed the multi-champion with tigers.
The La Noria team is thirteenth in the standings with ten points, while the Pedregal team is eleventh with eleven points, so both are in playoff positions and a defeat would be painful for either of them thinking that the regular season It is seven days to finish.
“Whenever you win and lose, it affects. Positively and negatively, we are human beings, we have a little heart. And there is no way that (after) losing a game we continue to live as if we had won: impossible! It doesn’t matter who it is against, if it is the first or the last, all defeats all hurt, but I have a group that when they won did not feel like Tarzan’s mother and now that we lost to Mazatlán we are not going to be the horse poop in the path. We are not afraid”shared.
Regarding the aspirations of the sky-blue team, El Bigotón stated: “Getting into the Liguilla, we don’t depend on anyone, we depend on ourselves. In the position we find ourselves in, if it ended today (the regular season) we would be in the Repechage. We have to find the greatest number of points to enter, at least, the Repechage and then seek to pass that phase. And within the Liguilla anyone can be champion. Our aspirations, look for the three points in the next game”.
Finally, the ex-strategist of Chivas He recognized that after what happened against the Cañoneros, an emphasis will be placed on fixed tactics, but defensive and offensive aspects will also be trained with the aim of achieving optimum performance, which allows them to impose their style of play.
