“One is not a stick. I spent 17 years at Pumas, there is mutual affection, but we are professionals. I’m not going to let myself win and neither will they, we’re going to look for the win. What a complicated question, but a good one. There is already a person in the position and I am in this institution, you have to be respectful. It is a good question, but it would harm someone and I do not want to affect anyone, I repeat, it is a good question, but it will remain unanswered “expressed the multi-champion with tigers.

“Whenever you win and lose, it affects. Positively and negatively, we are human beings, we have a little heart. And there is no way that (after) losing a game we continue to live as if we had won: impossible! It doesn’t matter who it is against, if it is the first or the last, all defeats all hurt, but I have a group that when they won did not feel like Tarzan’s mother and now that we lost to Mazatlán we are not going to be the horse poop in the path. We are not afraid”shared.

Finally, the ex-strategist of Chivas He recognized that after what happened against the Cañoneros, an emphasis will be placed on fixed tactics, but defensive and offensive aspects will also be trained with the aim of achieving optimum performance, which allows them to impose their style of play.