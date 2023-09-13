Prior to the second friendly match of the FIFA date of the Mexican team against Uzbekistan, Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti has come out to blast the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) for continuing to allow matches in the United States, better known as

“Moleros” because in their opinion they no longer contribute anything to the Mexican team.

The former Cruz Azul coach of this Apertura 2023, told Roberto Gómez Junco in an interview that he does not at all approve of matches between teams that do not contribute anything to the development of a project. The only thing he sees there is the economic issue and the great player burnout They waste time on that instead of taking advantage of it in their club.

Tuca does not want to see more cool games for the Mexican National Team | Photo: Jam Media

“They play against totally cool teams, which are good for nothing. It is a totally stupid financial role. The players leave there with enormous wear and tear and are losing the opportunity to train, to look for a better position” comments Tuca Ferretti.

But not satisfied with that “pull on the wrist” FMF He also revealed that the impositions within the Tri do exist and have to do with the call of certain players to fulfill some commitments with the brands, which encourages elements that are at a good level in the mexican soccer lose their place to make way for the “scholarship” player.

The Brazilian once commanded the Mexican team | Photo: Jam Media

“We stopped giving the opportunity to the players who are here in Mexico and who may have the opportunity to show that they can really be starters. But I have to bring so-and-so because he has a contract with such and such a company. and there the player spends more time taking photos and combing his hair in training,” Ferretti noted.

Ricardo Ferretti On a couple of occasions he agreed to lead the Mexican National Team, the most recent was prior to the 2018 Confederations Cup, there he played against the United States in the match that qualified for the tournament, after which he was offered the position but decided to reject it to continue in Tigres, since then I was aware that these games were nothing more than to make money.