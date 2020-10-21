Despite the fact that the internal organs of a person have long been studied and described, even today, researchers are lucky to become pioneers in the field of medicine and anatomy.

So, scientists from the Netherlands Cancer Institute discovered an organ hidden inside the human head, an organ that is unknown to science, resembling the salivary glands, says an article in the journal Radiotherapy and Oncology, writes MedicaXpress.

It is noted that the discovery happened by chance when doctors examined patients with prostate cancer using a scanner. The diagnostic tool should be found in the tumor body by contrast tomography with the introduction of radioactive glucose into the blood. However, in the end, experts found two unknown organs in the images.

“The two organs, highlighted during the study, have all the signs of the salivary glands.”Said lead author of the study, oral surgeon Matthijs Walstar of the University of Amsterdam.

He said that the organ was given a name “Tubular glands”because they are located above the tubular ridge (elevation in the nasal part of the pharynx).

“Man has three sets of large salivary glands, but not in this place. As far as was previously known, the salivary glands in the nasopharynx are microscopically small. About a thousand of them are evenly distributed over the mucous membrane. So imagine our surprise when we discovered this! ”- said radiologist-oncologist Wouter Vogel from the Netherlands Cancer Institute.

According to him, the corresponding glands were found in all 100 patients examined using the PSMA PET / CT scanner. Also, scientists performed an autopsy of two bodies, male and female, which confirmed the existence of this “structure”.

The research report states that so-called tubular glands have not been previously described in any source.

