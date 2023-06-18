The story is familiar, but so amazing that even today it is hard to believe. Michael Gordon Oldfield had just turned 20 and was a virtually unknown British musician that Friday, May 25, 1973, when the newborn Virgin Records released his first album, Tubular Bells. No sensible record label had dared to publish that unclassifiable work, a 49-minute instrumental divided into two parts —one for each side of the vinyl— that a shy, elusive and tormented youngster had been composing since he was 17 and interpreted in first person from start to finish. end. It was crazy, yes, but it was also unrepeatable genius, an intersection between rock, classical music and minimalism that forever changed the musical language of the 20th century and aggravated the self-absorption of its own author, overwhelmed by the repercussion —commercial and, even more important, aesthetic—of a title that has secured him a lifetime page of honor in history.

Now, half a century later, the inevitable reissue of the 50th anniversary serves to update the interest of several generations towards that incomprehensible score, but also forces us to contemplate with nostalgia the legacy of Oldfield (Reading, England, 70 years). After at least five years of speculation about a possible Tubular Bells 4, the jug of cold water arrives: the commemorative delivery (Tubular Bells – 50th Anniversary Edition, released on May 26 by Universal Music) only includes an eight and a half minute demo, dated 2017, with the introduction of what was intended to be a sequel and now seems like an aborted project forever. The composer, retired from the madding crowd in Nassau (Bahamas) for fifteen decades, admits that this barely developed old recording “may be the last thing I have recorded”, as the definitive assumption that forces, creative and also physical, gave him they are abandoning

Cover of ‘Tubular Bells’ (1973).

The feeling in the surroundings oldfieldians it is very bittersweet. Everyone is reluctant to close the curtain on a career that includes at least two other fabulous albums, ommadawn (1975) and Amarok (1990), also instrumental and made up of a single piece, and another handful of records that were extremely popular in Spain at the time, from Platinum (1979) to Five Miles Out (1982) and, above all, crises, which four decades ago now ratified thanks to the success of Moonlight Shadow that Oldfield had a good hand even for pop. But Tubular Bells It continues to be the beginning and end of everything, in the discography and in the evolution of the legacy.

“I discovered it as a teenager, at the end of the seventies”, says the Balearic composer Joan Valent (Palma, 59 years old), “and those repetitive melodies and the elegance when linking one section after another fascinated me. The end of side A, when [Viv Stanshall] he is announcing the different solo instruments, he is at the level of Ravel or Shostakóvich”. In his opinion, Oldfield’s seminal work helped the general public to lose their fear of the minimalism of Brian Eno, Steve Reich, Philip Glass, Michael Nyman and even Terry Riley. “The current success of the new ones, from Max Richter to Jóhann Jóhannsson, Víkingur Ólafsson or Peter Gregson, they have to thank him to a large extent.”

The Compostela pianist Nico Casal, 38 years old and specialized in the composition of soundtracks, is among the direct heirs of those unprecedented tubular bells. “I would listen to the tape non-stop in the car, traveling with my parents and brother,” he recalls, “and even then, as a first-time piano student, I was in awe of his uniqueness, honest and daring. Now I realize that Tubular Bells it also contains a deep spiritual sense, of personal travel and meditation. It is the account of someone who tells the story of him for the first time, and that makes it even more enduring in time ”.

Recording sessions for ‘Tubular Bells’, in 1973. Charlie Gillett Collection (Redferns)

No one has sought a plot line for those three quarters of an hour of extremely free music, so unorthodox that its introduction served as a soundtrack to The Exorcist (William Friedkin, 1973) or that the crazy coda of two final minutes took advantage of a very old traditional marine dance, The Sailor’s Hornpipe. But it is true that this precocious genius was also – or above all – a teenager overwhelmed by his recurring panic attacks and by the tragic fate of his mother, Maureen Liston, hooked on alcohol and barbiturates after her fourth child, David, was born with Down syndrome and barely survived a year. Michael would see her sitting on the bed and swinging like a top with a blank stare, so she clung to the music almost like a lifeline. “I had taught him the three basic chords on the guitar one Christmas,” his sister, Sally Oldfield, told the BBC, “and in a matter of a few weeks, after hours and hours locked in his room, he became a virtuoso who he had learned everything on his own.”

At the age of 15, Mike became the guitarist for the bucolic teen folk duo The Sallyangie, with Sally possessing a beautiful voice. Recover your only disk, Children of the Sun (1968), is a candid and endearing experience, but also enlightening: the pulsation of those acoustic guitars was already prodigious. The Oldfields’ self-absorbed younger brother was, before he even came of age, the bassist for the exceptional Kevin Ayers, pioneer of pastoral and experimental pop from Canterbury. But, despite the indications, no one saw it coming Tubular Bells. At the Cannes fair in January 1973, Virgin founder Richard Branson presented an almost final version of the A-side. The response was unanimous: “You are crazy. That record needs a drummer and a singer”.

Mike Oldfield poses in the Bahamas, where he has been retired for years, in May 2009. Mick Hutson (Redferns)

Oldfield notes in his autobiography (Changeling, unpublished in Spanish) that Branson and the producer, Tom Newman, tried behind his back to introduce these improvements, although they gave up the next day. He also admits that for years he felt a “strange rejection” of his debut, perhaps because he ended it exhausted and devastated by the deterioration of his mother. In the first interview that he gave in his entire life, Karl Kallas, from Melody Maker, He asked him: “Why did you write Tubular Bells? He remained reflecting “literally for 20 minutes” to end up muttering: “I don’t know what to answer.”

The festivities of the 50th anniversary will not be such, despite the fact that the Royal Albert Hall hosted a commemorative show for three nights that added acrobatics and circus numbers, and that the relevant Blu-Ray includes an hour and a half documentary narrated by the illustrious actor Bill Nighy (Love Actually, or David Jones of Pirates of the Caribbean). But the withdrawal of the battered Oldfield (his last tour is from 1999 although he performed at the 2012 Olympic Games) and the cancellation of his barely sketched Tubular Bells 4 they shadow everything. Ultimately, those tubular bells that John Cale left almost by chance in The Manor studios stand as a prologue and epilogue.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

babelia The literary novelties analyzed by the best critics in our weekly bulletin RECEIVE IT