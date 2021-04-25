I.n the United States, there is no schoolchild that Harriet Tubman does not know. The slave, born in Maryland in Northeast America in 1820 or 1822, freed several hundred slaves through a network of secret routes and shelters known as the Underground Railroad. She worked as an armed spy for the Union Army during the American Civil War and was involved in the women’s movement for the last decades of her life. Every February, Black History Month, biographies about Tubman are one of the most popular projects among American high school students. “Every big dream starts with a dreamer. Never forget that you have the strength, the patience and the passion in you to reach for the stars and change the world ”- this is her motto, which adorns the walls of many classrooms.

Since the beginning of 2016, Harriet Tubman has also been discussed in Washington. In an online survey at the time, almost 60 percent of those questioned were in favor of printing a portrait of the abolitionist on a banknote – she would be the first African American woman to receive this honor. Jack Lew, Treasury Secretary in the Obama administration, announced that he would replace Andrew Jackson, the seventh President of the United States, who, like 17 other American heads of government, was a slave owner on the $ 20 bill. Tubman should be seen on the front of the note in the future, Jackson should move to the back. As the polling institute Survey Monkey reported, 80 percent of the participating African Americans supported the decision of Finance Minister Lew. It was more than 60 percent of Hispanic respondents, and roughly one in two of white Americans.

“The highest level of disrespect”

Donald Trump, who was trying to move into the White House at the time, dismissed the idea as showmanship. “I think this is all about political correctness. Jackson was on the bill for many, many years because he was important to the country, ”the Republican announced a few months before the presidential election. As expected, Lew’s plan to show Harriet Tubman on the $ 20 bill disappeared in a drawer when Donald Trump moved into the White House as President a few months later.

His democratic successor Joe Biden wants to have the former slave, who died in 1913, printed on the bill. “It is important that our money reflects the history and diversity of the country,” said his spokeswoman Jen Psaki just a few days after the president took office. With the revived plans for Tubman, however, the debate about African Americans on banknotes flared up again. While politicians like the Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen praised the planned portrait of the slave liberator as a contribution to the goals of the movement “Black Lives Matter” and as a sign of the appreciation of “People of Color”, civil rights activists warned against misunderstood symbolism.

“Printing Tubman’s picture on legal tender when slaves were treated like goods in the United States is the highest level of disrespect,” ranted Brittney Cooper, professor of African studies at Rutgers University in New Jersey. “America shouldn’t bet black women on money, but money on black women.” Every fourth American black lives below the poverty line, and an above-average number of them work in professions with low incomes.

Stick to the plan despite criticism

The author Sade Green became even clearer. Harriet Tubman, she wrote in Elle, rejected capitalism because it made slavery possible. In the form of economic disadvantage and state-sanctioned violence against blacks, slavery continues to this day. Sade Green accuses the government in Washington of earning money from African-American prison inmates, of denying black people access to their own real estate and of consciously exposing them to dangers due to lack of support during the corona pandemic. “If Harriet Tubman were still alive, she would tell the government that it is an insult to put her face on the economic system money that killed her people,” Green said. Her proposal to the Biden government: “Don’t print Harriet Tubman on the $ 20 bill, pay reparations!”



Slaveholder and President: Andrew Jackson on the $ 20 bill

Senator Jeanne Shaheen and her colleagues still stick to the plan to show the abolitionist on the banknote. In an open letter they asked Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to give priority to this issue. After all, the design of the new $ 20 bill has already begun.