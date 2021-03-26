E.First get tested for the corona virus and then go shopping: What has been commonplace in Tübingen and Rostock for weeks will soon be available in several places in Hesse. Laubach in Upper Hesse is already beyond the “should”. The small town is already imitating the Tübingen model.

Thorsten Winter Business editor and internet coordinator in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Social Affairs reports the formation of a vaccination alliance. At the initiative of Minister Kai Klose (Die Grünen), the Hesse Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, the Hesse State Medical Association, the Hesse Family Doctors Association, the Hesse State Chamber of Pharmacists and the Hessian Pharmacists Association have come together to form this association. It should ensure “regular involvement of the medical profession in vaccination” from April 5th. 30 doctors in private practice in the Wetterau had already vaccinated many patients before the interim stop for the Astra-Zeneca product came. You will be able to resume this offer soon.

Hotspots Hersfeld-Rotenburg and Offenbach

Meanwhile, unpleasant data on the infection process in Hesse have come from the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin. 1685 new positive tests became known to the RKI overnight. Last Friday it had recorded 1399 and the week before 993. Since the pandemic began a good year ago, the Hessian health authorities have reported 211,722 infections. Around 16,200 are not overlooked, 700 more than the day before. The RKI only estimates this number: Anyone who does not receive medical treatment 14 days after a positive test is considered to have recovered.

The incidence, the key figure, rose from 125 to 130 overnight. Two weeks ago it was 76 and last Friday it was 106. Currently, only Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and, above all, the front runner Thuringia (221) have higher values ​​than Hesse. The infection process in Thuringia also seems to radiate to the west and especially that in the Wartburg district. The neighboring district of Hersfeld-Rotenburg is at the top of the Hessian ranking with an incidence of 302, while the Wartburg district has 388 and the district of Fulda, south of Hesfeld-Rotenburg, has 180.

The code number in Offenbach is higher at 214, while the RKI in Frankfurt shows 128. The Rheingau-Taunus is best in Hesse at 75. Most districts have an incidence between 100 and 200, which is why the Hessian corona map of the RKI is colored deep red.

The RKI reports 19 more deaths in connection with the pandemic. A week ago it was eleven and on the previous Friday it was twelve. All in all, 6248 people have officially died of or with Covid-19 in Hesse since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to data from the intensive care register of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine, there are currently 317 corona patients in intensive care units in Hesse, 151 of whom have to be ventilated.

Tübingen test model already in Laubach

The preparatory work is under way: Hessen wants to imitate a Tübingen model. If you can show a negative test, you have the opportunity to go to the theater for a day, for example. The aim is to clarify how a partial opening of public life in areas with low incidences in conjunction with a test regime affects the number of infections. Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) named Bad Homburg as one of the municipalities in question. The Taunus city has sent the state an initial rough concept. Since the middle of the week in Laubach, customers have only been allowed to enter stores outside the basic supply, such as a local department store, after a negative quick test. For the time being, the rule applies up to and including the weekend, as reported by the “Gießener Allgemeine” newspaper.

Every tenth person vaccinated in Hessen

In the meantime, 915,6,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Hesse. These include almost 632,000 first vaccinations. In terms of the first vaccination rate, Hessen has a value of 10.1. This relates to the country’s population as a percentage. In all of Germany, 10.1 percent of people also received the first preventive injection against the coronavirus. Saarland is best with a rate of 12, ahead of Bremen with 11.5. Rhineland-Palatinate has 11.2 and Thuringia 11.3.

When it comes to second vaccinations, Hesse is one tenth above the national level with a rate of 4.5. The vaccine from Astra-Zeneca has so far played almost no role in the second vaccinations. This is also and especially due to the twelve weeks between the first and second injection. According to the RKI, only 67 doses have been administered here so far. Thuringia has the highest rate with 5.2.

Gargle instead of smear

If you don’t want to take an unpleasant nasal swab, you now have an alternative in Rhein-Main: In Frankfurt, gurgle tests for Covid-19 have been offered since Wednesday. According to the operator, the test center near the stadium is the first of its kind in Hessen. It is designed as a drive-in, so test subjects can be examined directly in their own car. The procedure works without the often uncomfortable introduction of a test stick into the nose or throat. In addition to the PCR test, the conventional rapid or antigen test is also possible by gargling.

Our colleague Monika Ganster took a look at the regional market for rapid tests. What they found: These products are in great demand. They are not always easy to come by, appointments in test centers are quickly booked up and tests for home use are often sold out. It is important to know how to use it correctly.