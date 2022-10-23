Home page politics

Boris Palmer looks at Tübingen: will he remain the mayor of the student city? (90,000 residents, 28,000 students)

Boris Palmer has secured his political future for the time being. In the mayoral election in Tübingen, he wins without the help of the Greens. All information in the news ticker.

Update from October 23, 7:33 p.m.: That preliminary final result The much-noticed Tübingen mayoral election is here: Boris Palmer won the race with 52.4 percent in the first ballot. His Green counter-candidate Ulrike Baumgärtner received 22.0 percent of the votes, SPD politician Sofie Geisel was just behind with 21.4 percent. 62.6 percent of those entitled to vote took part, which is an unusually high number for local elections.

Compared to the previous mayor election in 2014, Palmer has lost votes – albeit by a fairly manageable amount. At that time he had received 61.7 percent. Voter turnout was high at the time tuebingen.de at 55 percent.

Palmer gambles and wins: Mayor of Tübingen stays in office – Greens concede defeat

Update from October 23, 7:18 p.m.: The Green Mayor candidate from Tübingen, Ulrike Baumgärtner, has admitted her defeat against Boris Palmer: “Congratulations to Boris Palmer on being re-elected. We made the city an offer that has now been accepted by 22 percent,” she said on SWR.

Baumgärtner tried to take a positive view of the victory of longtime Green Mayor Palmer, who this time competed without party support. “Tübingen has attracted national attention for local politics and that is a success for local democracy.” Now it is up to Palmer to bring the city back together.

The latest figures from Tübingen see Palmer at 52.3 percent after the almost complete count of the votes, Baumgärtner at 21.9 percent. This would eliminate the need for a second ballot, and Palmer would retain his position. According to the latest information, voter turnout has risen to well over 60 percent.

Update from October 23, 6:55 p.m: The mayoral elections in Tübingen are being paid out – and Boris Palmer is clearly in the lead. After counting the first 16 of a total of 74 polling stations, he achieved an absolute majority on Sunday evening. Most recently it was 53.8 percent of the votes.

preliminary report: Tübingen – Boris Palmer has been a member of the Greens since 1996. In the mayoral election in Tübingen, however, he is running as an independent candidate – against a candidate nominated by the Greens, among others.

Palmer’s party sends local politician Ulrike Baumgärtner into the race. Sofie Geisel, who has held a leading position at the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce in Berlin in recent years, is standing for the SPD. She is supported by the FDP, which, like the CDU, did not put forward any candidates of its own. Polling stations open at 8 a.m.

After a party row with the Greens: Palmer’s career is at stake.

A party order procedure is currently underway against Palmer, and Greens membership is suspended until 2023. The background to this are disputes between Palmer and his own party. In the last few years it has crashed again and again. Sometimes because of substantive points and statements that contradict the general Green course, for example on the subject of nuclear power plant runtimes or Corona, where Palmer was more relaxed than the federal leadership. Sometimes because of other taboo breaches, such as the accusations of racism after a post about the national soccer player Dennis Aogo.

For Palmer, the election is about his political future. The dispute over his exclusion from the party was settled in the spring with a compromise. However, Palmer announced that he would retire from politics if he is not re-elected. “If I can’t win this election, the political figure Boris Palmer is dead,” he was quoted as saying Pforzheim newspaper.

Boris Palmer: Mayor of Tübingen since 2007

Success proved Palmer right for a long time. The 50-year-old, who belongs to the Realpolitik wing of his party, is one of the most successful local politicians in his party. It is by no means a matter of course for the Greens to have been the mayor of a city for 15 years now.

Palmer has been in the executive chair in Tübingen City Hall since 2007. “Some people think that’s long enough. Others would prefer to see a woman at the top of the town hall. Still others cannot forget exaggerated statements from him,” says the election initiative, which supports Palmer as a non-party candidate. However, there are “more important issues”.

During the election campaign, the Palmer Group named the topics of finance, climate, children and family policy, among other things. “We elect Boris Palmer because things should continue to go well in Tübingen.” Whether Palmer remains mayor of the student city will be decided on Sunday evening. If nobody obtains an absolute majority in the first ballot, a second ballot is required. This is scheduled for November 13th. A relative majority is then sufficient. (as)