BOris Palmer resigns from the Greens. This was announced on Monday evening by Theresa King, spokeswoman for the green state association in Baden-Württemberg. “On Monday, May 1, 2023, Boris Palmer announced his resignation from the Bündnis 90/Die Grünen party. His declaration of resignation has been received by the Baden-Württemberg regional association, his resignation applies immediately.”

Earlier, Palmer released a personal statement announcing that he would refrain from making public statements indefinitely. He must learn to master “new mechanisms of self-control”. He now wants to avoid all confrontations with an obvious potential for escalation.

Palmer also writes: He no longer wants to subject the city society, his employees and the municipal council in Tübingen to “recurring storms of indignation”. Palmer apparently wants to continue his official duties as Tübingen’s mayor, only without public statements and interviews.

After the scandal in Frankfurt about the “Judenstern” statement, further measures to sanction Palmer’s behavior and statements were discussed in Tübingen and Baden-Württemberg: It was possible that the municipal councils would stop all cooperation with Palmer. “It has now reached the end of a path,” it said. According to the Baden-Württemberg municipal code, a mayor or mayor cannot be voted out of office, but the supreme legal supervisory authority at the administrative court can end the term of office prematurely.







Tübingen City Hall surprised

Palmer’s deputy in the town hall was surprised by the mayor’s announcement, apparently he had not informed either social mayor Daniela Harsch (SPD) or Cord Soehlke, the first mayor in Tübingen, of his decision. Palmer may have to take an extended sick leave to be able to follow through on his announcement. In his statement, he announced that he would seek professional help.

There are already mediation processes between Palmer and the state party and the district association, they were part of the settlement that was concluded to settle the party order process. In his statement on Monday, Palmer apologizes for his statements made in Frankfurt: “The mention of the Jewish star was wrong and completely inappropriate. I would never put the Holocaust into perspective, as has been criticized,” writes the mayor, who originally wanted to suspend his party membership until the end of 2023.

Palmer also explains his behavior with his family history: If he is called a Nazi from an “overpowering group”, then that awakens deep-seated memories – for example of visiting the graves of his ancestors, which were desecrated by neo-Nazis be. He adds: “To my father, who with the Jewish star on his chest demonstrated against injustice. To the group of youngsters who threatened to beat me as a boy and shouted that they just forgot to gas my father.”