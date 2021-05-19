ofSina Alonso Garcia shut down

In an open letter to Curevac, organizations from Tübingen demand that the manufacturer release the patents for his vaccine for everyone.

Tübingen – In a letter to Curevac, various Tübingen organizations appeal to “make the vaccine available to people worldwide in sufficient quantities and at affordable prices”. The signatories include a variety of development, global health and humanitarian companies. They report “massive negative effects of the pandemic on health systems worldwide, especially in poorer countries”. As BW24 * reports, Tübingen groups demand that Curevac should release its vaccine patent: “Protect people from death.”

