Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that constitutes a serious public health problem worldwide. However, this disease, which is mostly transmitted by air, that is, by inhaling droplets expelled by the sick person, is potentially curable if it is submitted to the correct treatment, which is usually done through the administration of drugs.

If there is no type of follow-up, each patient with active tuberculosis could infect, on average, between 10 and 15 people per year, putting the population with whom they come into contact at risk. There are three forms of tuberculosis: pulmonary, extrapulmonary and disseminated.

Cases are reported by characteristic symptoms, namely a sluggish cough, which lasts for more than three weeks, prolonged fever, bloody sputum, chest pain, weight loss and tiredness. However, not all infected people show symptoms.

There is also a higher risk of being infected when you are part of an immunosuppressed population, such as people with HIV, who are more likely to be infected with tuberculosis throughout their lives. Other examples are cancer patients and candidates for therapies with biological agents and/or immunomodulators, as well as children and the elderly.

In order to deal with this problem and minimize its spread, it is crucial to streamline screening among patients living with active tuberculosis, as well as providing conditions for diagnosing and treating both active tuberculosis and latent tuberculosis infection. To this end, free access to care for suspicions of this clinical condition must be guaranteed, establishing appropriate hospital care, if necessary. In addition, it is crucial to strengthen the articulation with the reference centers for the treatment of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis and with the reference centers for the treatment of atypical mycobacteriosis.