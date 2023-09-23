Tu su que vales 2023, the cast: hosts, judges, jury, contestants and guests of the Canale 5 show

Tu si que vales 2023 is the Canale 5 show that returns from Saturday 23 September 2023 for nine episodes hosted by Alessio Sakara, Giulia Stabile and Martin Castrogiovanni. There will therefore be no more Belen Rodriguez. There is also news on the jury with Luciana Littizzetto taking the place of Teo Mammucari. Maria De Filippi, Gerry Scotti and Rudy Zerbi have been confirmed as judges, as well as Sabrina Ferilli ready to decree the vote of the popular jury. So let’s see the whole cast and the news.

Cast, hosts, judges, contestants

At the helm we find Alessio Sakara, Giulia Stabile and Martin Castrogiovanni. The jury has also been renewed with veterans Maria De Filippi, Gerry Scotti and Rudy Zerbi who will be joined by the new entry Luciana Littizzetto. Sabrina Ferilli also returns in the role of President of the program, as well as ready to talk about the popular jury’s vote.

There are also changes in the format, with the introduction of a small hourglass with exceptional power which all four judges (Gerry, Maria, Rudy and Luciana) are equipped with. If one of them decides to hand it over to a competitor – after he has performed, and after he has been voted without getting the pass to the Final – it means that he strongly believes in his talent and that he deserves a second chance. In fact, the performer will be able to perform again by the end of the same episode and only if he obtains 100% from the popular jury will he officially become part of the shortlist of finalists.

We will then meet Giovannino again, much loved by children. Taking part are talents from all over the world and of all ages who liven up the stage showing spectacular performances and numbers capable of attracting the attention of the audience in the studio and at home and surprising them every season. Often capable of involving both the jury and the hosts in their extravagant performances, they willingly test themselves in numbers that are very far from their artistic reality, showing great skills and great complicity between them.

Gerry Scotti, international entertainment manager, for his part, also plays in a parallel championship, that of Scuderia Scotti, an agency he owns and… to the tune of the now famous song “La Peperonata” offers sui generis and often misunderstood talents the opportunity to ride the wave of “success”.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Tu si que vales live on TV and live streaming? The talent show will be broadcast with the new edition on Canale 5 starting from Saturday 23 September 2023, at 9.25 pm. To follow live television you need to tune in to button 5 on the remote control. Those who want to follow the episodes in streaming can access it for free after registering MediasetPlay, a free platform for users who log in and can be used via desktop or via app. And there’s more. Episodes can be caught up at any time on-demand.