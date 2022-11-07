Small discontent on social media after the episode aired last Saturday. Let’s see the offending sentences.

You yes que vales is a successful program broadcast on Saturday night on Canale 5. In the studio Maria De Filippi, Gerry Scotti, Teo Mammucari and Rudy Zerbi beyond Belen as a presenter e Sabrina Ferilli indicating the public vote.

During the episode aired last Saturday there was a sentence said by Maria which has been misinterpreted by some web users. It all happened when a boy from Naples who is a magician arrived on the stage for the exhibition. His name is Jey Lilloto the century Gennaro Lillomagician and illusionist, already appreciated by the social media people for some time.

Jey told his story, born at 14 when he began to approach the world of magic as a self-taught. It was 2020 when she posted her first video on Tiktok of a magic that has become vital by obtaining millions of views.

One of Jey’s trump cards was to go to various shops in the Neapolitan capital by offering the owners an agreement: if he managed to surprise them with a number of magic, they would have to give him something in return. He started off by winning candy and now he’s got to be given away too travel to Dubai.

In short, a success story told before the judges. At that point Maria de Filippi she let herself go to a comment: “Bravo, only in Naples do these things”then the swerve to straighten the shot of the serve: “I appreciate it, I find it to be the art of the street and of getting by”.

He then also intervened in the conversation Teo Mammucari what he said: “To enter Naples and fuck the Neapolitans you have to be very good”.

Simple jokes or controversial phrases? The fact is that many social users have not really appreciated their way of joking about the Neapolitan people. Nevertheless Jey passed the round with flying colors.