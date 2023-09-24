These are the words that the competitor addressed to the actress: “This is the Italy she represents”

After months of waiting, finally Tu Si Que Vales opened its doors again on the evening of Saturday 23 September. Among the many new features of the program, Luciana Littizzetto is the fourth judge of the program while the dancer Giulia Stabile has taken the place of Belen Rodriguez. During the first episode aired, Sabrina Ferilli she became the protagonist of a discussion with a competitor. Let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

Sabrina Ferilli was without a doubt one of the undisputed protagonists of the first episode of Tu Si Que Vales. During the course of the program, the actress she became the protagonist of a moment that is causing a lot of chatter, namely the discussion that arose with a competitor.

It all started when the woman she entered the studio introducing herself with these words:

My name is Elisabetta and I come from Rome. I came here to bring a topic that I have been passionate about for 27 years and on which I am an expert: the Kama Sutra. I signed up for this show to spread my passion. To say that it is a position manual is to belittle it.

At this point it didn’t take long to arrive answer by Sabrina Ferilli:

Just look at me. On these serious matters you only look at me.

Elisabetta then responded to the actress with these words:

I look at her but she also ridicules me by doing so.

At this point the other judges of the program also intervened and, following their words, the competitor she felt threatened, so much so that she declared:

If we continue with the jokes, I’ll shut down. But I imagined him with these positions which for you, perhaps, are gymnastics. If you are not familiar with this book, after the age of 25 you no longer have sex. It becomes gymnastics done badly […]

Finally, turning to Sabrina Ferilli, Elisabetta added: