Tu si que vales, Marco Mingardi wins

It ended yesterday 19 November the edition of the talent show “Tu Si Que Vales”, a program that conquered Saturday nights for 10 consecutive weeks. Yesterday the show obtained a 28.89% share equal to 4 million 012 thousand viewers with share peaks of 40.75% while in absolute values the tuned-in viewers are 5 million 600 thousand viewers. On the 15/64 target, the share is 31.72% share.

The audience crowned the winner Marco Mingardi, 54, imitator of Neptune (Rome). The singer had been fished out for the final episode after busting last week against comedian Trygve Wakenshaw. His talent allowed him to repechage, so he returned to the stage to perform and he did so by winning over the judges, who in previous episodes had not hidden their doubts about his personality. To him the prize of 100 thousand Euros in gold tokens. The Sky Glass TV selection prize worth 30,000 euros was awarded to Novis Games, a start-up that allows blind people to play video games. Giovanni Lepori, “dancer” is crowned in the parallel circuit of Gerry Scotti’s stable 67-year-old Roman.



