Tu si que vales 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the first episode of the show on Canale 5, 23 September

Tu si que vales 2023 will be broadcast with the new edition on Canale 5 starting from Saturday 23 September 2023 at 9.25 pm. The popular Saturday evening show, now in its tenth edition, sees Maria De Filippi, Gerry Scotti and Rudy Zerbi confirmed in the jury, joined by the new entry Luciana Littizzetto, while Sabrina Ferilli leads the popular jury. The trio composed of Giulia Stabile, Alessio Sakara and Martin Castrogiovanni will host. Let’s see together where to watch Tu si que vales 2023 live on TV and streaming.

On TV

Tu si que vales 2023 airs in prime time on Canale 5 this evening, Saturday 23 September 2023 at 9.25pm. To follow the live, free-to-air television broadcast for free, you need to tune in to button 5 on the remote control. Those who have a Sky pay-TV subscription can easily find it at button 105.

Tu si que vales 2023 live streaming

But not just TV. If you are also interested in following the live streaming of the talent show you can access for free MediasetPlay, the platform made available to users to follow everything that happens on Mediaset channels also via PC and smartphone. How? Simply register on the platform or log in if you have already gone through the first phase. Once you have entered the platform, simply select the live channel, in this case Channel 5, from the drop-down menu on the left. And there’s more. With the on-demand function, you will find episodes of Tu si que vales at any time.