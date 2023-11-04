Tu si que vales 2023: previews, competitors and guests of the seventh episode of November 4, judges, jury, hosts

This evening, Saturday 4 November 2023, at 9.25 pm on Canale 5, the seventh episode of Tu si que vales 2023 will be broadcast, the successful program hosted this year by Giulia Stabile, Martín Castrogiovanni and Alessio Sakara, with Maria De on the jury Filippi, Gerry Scotti, Rudy Zerbi and the new entry Luciana Littizzetto, as well as the president Sabrina Ferilli. This is the tenth edition of the program which features people of all ages and with the most varied talents, ready to get involved and amaze the audience from home and in the studio. There are nine episodes in total. Here are the previews, the contestants and tonight’s guests.

Previews and competitors

The selections for Tu si que vales 2023 continue. Who will make it to the final? Many competitors with the most disparate talents ready to take the stage. The mechanism is the one known to fans of the program: anyone can participate in the broadcast to demonstrate their talent, without age limits (participants can be aged from 0 to 99) or geographical origin. The final goal of each performer is to obtain sufficient consensus from the jury so as to be able to access the subsequent stages of the competition and make it to the final. Each member of the jury has the right to extend or shorten the duration of the competitor’s performance compared to the two minutes allowed by the format by touching the hourglass in the studio with their magic wand. To pass the round, the competitor must obtain at least three yeses from the judges, but the popular jury can overturn the jury’s judgment. With 100% of the votes from the popular jury, a contestant can go straight to the final if the judges get up from their seats to join them on stage.

However, there is a great innovation in the mechanism. A small hourglass with exceptional power that all four judges (Gerry, Maria, Rudy and Luciana) are equipped with. If one of them decides to hand it over to a competitor – after he has performed, and after he has been voted without getting the pass to the Final – it means that he strongly believes in his talent and that he deserves a second chance. In fact, the performer will be able to perform again by the end of the same episode and only if he obtains 100% from the popular jury will he officially become part of the shortlist of finalists.

During the episodes of Tu si que vales 2023, various competitors will rise, including escapologists, acrobats, tightrope walkers, street artists, jugglers, mentalists, singers, dancers, magicians, imitators, illusionists, comedians, actors and champions of the most disparate sports disciplines . Taking part are talents from all over the world and of all ages who liven up the stage by showing spectacular performances and numbers capable of attracting the attention of the audience in the studio and at home and surprising them every season. Often capable of involving both the jury and the hosts in their extravagant performances, they willingly test themselves in numbers that are very far from their artistic reality, showing great skills and great complicity between them.

The competitors who do not obtain the favor of the judges will have another chance thanks to the Scuderia Scotti, where “misunderstood talents” go up to the Island of Talent to perform hilarious gags and often bizarre but extremely entertaining performances that give the public moments of great hilarity. During the new episodes of Tu si que vales 2023, there will be no shortage of VIP guests who will have fun together with the judges.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Tu si que vales live on TV and live streaming? The talent show will be broadcast with the new edition on Canale 5 starting from Saturday 23 September 2023, at 9.25 pm. To follow live television you need to tune in to button 5 on the remote control. Those who want to follow the episodes in streaming can access it for free after registering MediasetPlay, a free platform for users who log in and can be used via desktop or via app. And there’s more. Episodes can be caught up at any time on-demand.