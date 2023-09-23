Tu Si Que Vales 2023: judges, previews, guests, competitors, how many episodes, hosts and streaming of the Canale 5 show

Tu si que vales 2023 is the successful Canale 5 program which returns on Saturday 23 September 2023 with a new edition. Lots of new features for one of the programs most loved by the public and leader in ratings. There are nine episodes in total. At the helm we find Alessio Sakara, Giulia Stabile and Martin Castrogiovanni. Belen Rodriguez is therefore out this year. Changes also among the judges, with the farewell of Teo Mammucari and the arrival of Luciana Littizzetto, alongside the very confirmed Maria De Filippi, Gerry Scotti and Rudy Zerbi. But let’s see all the previews together.

Cast, judges, jury, hosts, contestants, mechanism

Art and originality are the typical characteristics of Tu si que vales 2023, which brings together competitors from all over the world and of all ages, ready to amaze the audience at home and the judges in the studio. At the helm we find Alessio Sakara, Giulia Stabile and Martin Castrogiovanni. The jury has also been renewed with veterans Maria De Filippi, Gerry Scotti and Rudy Zerbi who will be joined by the new entry Luciana Littizzetto. Sabrina Ferilli also returns in the role of President of the program, as well as ready to talk about the popular jury’s vote.

There are also changes in the format, with the introduction of a small hourglass with exceptional power which all four judges (Gerry, Maria, Rudy and Luciana) are equipped with. If one of them decides to hand it over to a competitor – after he has performed, and after he has been voted without getting the pass to the Final – it means that he strongly believes in his talent and that he deserves a second chance. In fact, the performer will be able to perform again by the end of the same episode and only if he obtains 100% from the popular jury will he officially become part of the shortlist of finalists.

A fixed appointment for many families on Saturday evenings, with amazing performances, great emotions, lots of fun, comical moments and touching stories. We will then meet Giovannino again, much loved by children. Taking part are talents from all over the world and of all ages who liven up the stage showing spectacular performances and numbers capable of attracting the attention of the audience in the studio and at home and surprising them every season. Often capable of involving both the jury and the hosts in their extravagant performances, they willingly test themselves in numbers that are very far from their artistic reality, showing great skills and great complicity between them. As always, the hourglass stands out on stage marking the time of the performance. The five jurors equipped with a magic wand can decide whether to decrease or increase the time available to the artists.

Gerry Scotti, international entertainment manager, for his part, also plays in a parallel championship, that of Scuderia Scotti, an agency he owns and… to the tune of the now famous song “La Peperonata” offers sui generis and often misunderstood talents the opportunity to ride the wave of “success”. At Tu Si Que Vales hundreds and hundreds of performers of the most disparate arts and disciplines of all ages and backgrounds, from the most classic to the most eclectic, performed: inventors, magicians, illusionists, mentalists, singers, actors, dancers, escapologists, magicians, tightrope walkers, acrobats, comedians, sports champions, painters.

Tu Si Que Vales 2023: how many episodes

How many episodes are planned for the new edition of Tu si que vales 2023? These are nine episodes, broadcast on Saturday evenings on Canale 5 from 9.25pm ​​starting from 23 September. Here is the complete schedule.

First episode: September 23, 2023

Second episode: 30 September 2023

Third episode: 7 October 2023

Fourth episode: October 14, 2023

Fifth episode: October 21, 2023

Sixth episode: October 28, 2023

Seventh episode: November 4, 2023

Eighth episode: November 11, 2023

Ninth episode: November 18, 2023

Streaming and TV

Where to see Tu si que vales live on TV and live streaming? The talent show will be broadcast with the new edition on Canale 5 starting from Saturday 23 September 2023, at 9.25 pm. To follow live television you need to tune in to button 5 on the remote control. Those who want to follow the episodes in streaming can access it for free after registering MediasetPlay, a free platform for users who log in and can be used via desktop or via app. And there’s more. Episodes can be caught up at any time on-demand.