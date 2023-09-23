You are worth 2023: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Tu si que vales 2023? The program hosted by Giulia Stabile, Martín Castrogiovanni and Alessio Sakara, with Maria De Filippi, Gerry Scotti, Luciana Littizzetto and Rudy Zerbi on the jury, will be broadcast on Canale 5 in prime time with the tenth edition starting from Saturday 23 September 2023 at 9.25pm. In total, nine episodes are planned, all broadcast on Saturday evenings on Canale 5. The last one should be broadcast, with the final, on 18 November. But let’s see together the programming (warning: there may be changes) for the talent show:

First episode: September 23, 2023

Second episode: 30 September 2023

Third episode: 7 October 2023

Fourth episode: October 14, 2023

Fifth episode: October 21, 2023

Sixth episode: October 28, 2023

Seventh episode: November 4, 2023

Eighth episode: November 11, 2023

Ninth episode: November 18, 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of the new edition of Tu si que vales last? The program starts at 9.25pm ​​and ends at 1am. The duration is therefore approximately 3 and a half hours, including advertising.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are scheduled for Tu si que vales 2023, but where to see them live on TV and in streaming? The talent show airs every Saturday evening on Canale 5 starting at 9.25pm, starting from 23 September. You can find Canale 5 on the fifth channel of your digital terrestrial or on 105 of Sky. If you are not at home, no problem. Tu Sì que vales is also available in live streaming. Where? Obviously up Mediaset Play, the Biscione platform that allows you to see all the programs broadcast on the Mediaset networks also on PCs, smartphones and tablets. To use Mediaset Play, just log in – it’s completely free – with an email or social account and then choose the live broadcast of the channel you’re interested in from the menu. In this case, Canale 5. On the platform, some content is also available on demand, and therefore at any time.