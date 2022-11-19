Tu si que vales 2022, winner: who won the Canale 5 talent show

TU SI QUE VALES 2022 WINNER – Who won the final of Tu si que vales 2022, broadcast tonight – November 19, 2022 – on Canale 5? The winner was… NEWS UPDATE…

Finalists

Who are the finalists of Tu si que vales 2022, the Mediaset talent show? It is about 12 competitors who will compete for the final victory. Here they are:

Dima and Roman, father and son acrobats

Die Mobiles, a theater group that plays with shadows

The Lads, former gymnasts

Antonietta Messina, singer

Hunter Howell, monowheel driver

Art Algo, acrobats

Fiammetta Orsini and Francesca Prini, pole dancers

Diego Gastaldi, inventor athlete

Trygve Wakenshaw, comic mime

James, mentalist

Muy Moi, fakir

Yelizaveta Krutikova, aerial acrobat

Streaming and TV

We saw who won (winner) Tu si que vales 2022, but where to see the final on live TV and live streaming? The talent show will be broadcast with the new edition on Canale 5 starting from Saturday 17 September 2022, at 21.25. To follow live television it is necessary to tune in to key 5 on the remote control. Those who want to follow the episodes in streaming can access for free after registering at Mediaset Play, free platform for users who log in and can be used via desktop or via app. And there’s more. Stakes can be retrieved on-demand at any time.