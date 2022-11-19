Tu si que vales 2022, winner: who won the Canale 5 talent show
TU SI QUE VALES 2022 WINNER – Who won the final of Tu si que vales 2022, broadcast tonight – November 19, 2022 – on Canale 5? The winner was… NEWS UPDATE…
Finalists
Who are the finalists of Tu si que vales 2022, the Mediaset talent show? It is about 12 competitors who will compete for the final victory. Here they are:
- Dima and Roman, father and son acrobats
- Die Mobiles, a theater group that plays with shadows
- The Lads, former gymnasts
- Antonietta Messina, singer
- Hunter Howell, monowheel driver
- Art Algo, acrobats
- Fiammetta Orsini and Francesca Prini, pole dancers
- Diego Gastaldi, inventor athlete
- Trygve Wakenshaw, comic mime
- James, mentalist
- Muy Moi, fakir
- Yelizaveta Krutikova, aerial acrobat
Streaming and TV
We saw who won (winner) Tu si que vales 2022, but where to see the final on live TV and live streaming? The talent show will be broadcast with the new edition on Canale 5 starting from Saturday 17 September 2022, at 21.25. To follow live television it is necessary to tune in to key 5 on the remote control. Those who want to follow the episodes in streaming can access for free after registering at Mediaset Play, free platform for users who log in and can be used via desktop or via app. And there’s more. Stakes can be retrieved on-demand at any time.
