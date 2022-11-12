Tu si que vales 2022: previews, competitors and guests of the ninth episode, November 12th

Tonight, Saturday 12 November 2022, at 21.25 the ninth episode of the new edition of Tu si que vales, the historic Saturday evening show of Canale 5 conducted by Maria De Filippi, will be broadcast. On the jury, in addition to Maria De Filippi, we find Gerry Scotti, Teo Mammucari and Rudy Zerbi very confirmed. With them Sabrina Ferilli at the head of the popular jury and the trio composed of Belen Rodriguez, Alessio Sakara and Martin Castrogiovanni at the conduction, flanked by the young mascot Giulia Stabile, a very talented dancer who this season is also part of the dance troupe of the professionals of the talent Amici. But let’s see together the previews and the guests of the ninth episode of Tu si que vales 2022.

Previews, competitors and guests

The ninth episode of the new edition features two super guests and a lot of art. It is the art and talent of the competing performers who animate the stage showing very spectacular performances and numbers capable of attracting the attention of the audience in the studio and at home and every season to surprise and involve them. At Tu Si Que Vales hundreds and hundreds of performers of the most disparate arts and disciplines of any age and origin from the most classic to the most eclectic ones performed: inventors, magicians, illusionists, mentalists, singers, actors, dancers, escapologists, magicians, tightrope walkers, acrobats, comedians, champions of sports disciplines, painters… up to… the bizarre artists that Gerry Scotti in the role of the manager of the “Scuderia Scotti” chooses for his parallel racing circuit. An unmissable event that excites millions of viewers every Saturday and brings the whole family together. Viewers who have fun with the cast and are excited to see the amazing artistic performances of the show… not to mention the sympathy and irreverent joker comedy of the beloved Giovannino. But the show does not stop at the artistic performances because the proven crew of conductors and jurors with joy, competence and mastery of the stage gets involved, lets themselves be personally involved in the performances, to give the public hilarious and exciting moments that reveal the their total complicity.

Streaming and tv

Where to see the ninth episode of Tu si que vales live on TV and live streaming? The talent show airs with the new edition on Canale 5 starting from Saturday 17 September 2022, at 21.25. To watch live TV, you need to tune in to key 5 on the remote control. Those who want to follow the episodes in streaming can access for free after registering at MediasetPlay, a free platform for users who log in and can be used via desktop or app. And there is more. Bets can be retrieved at any time on demand.