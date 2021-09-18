Tu si que vales 2021: how many bets, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Tu si que vales 2021? The program conducted by Belén Rodríguez, Martín Castrogiovanni and Alessio Sakara, with the jury of Maria De Filippi, Gerry Scotti, Teo Mammucari and Rudy Zerbi, airs on Canale 5 in prime time with the eighth edition starting from Saturday 18 September 2021 at 21.25 hours. In all there are 12 episodes, with the final as usual live. But let’s see together the programming (attention: there may be changes) of Canale 5 for the talent show:

First episode: 18 September 2021

Second episode: 25 September 2021

Third episode: 2 October 2021

Fourth episode: 9 October 2021

Fifth episode: October 16, 2021

Sixth episode: October 23, 2021

Seventh episode: October 30, 2021

Eighth episode: November 6, 2021

Ninth episode: November 13, 2021

Tenth episode: November 20, 2021

Eleventh episode: November 27, 2021

Twelfth episode: 4 December 2021

Duration

But how long does each episode of the new edition of Tu si que vales 2021 last? The program starts at 9.25pm ​​and ends at 1.00am. The duration is therefore about 3 and a half hours, including advertising.

Streaming and tv

We have seen how many episodes are planned for the new edition of Tu si que vales 2021, but where to see them live on TV and streaming Tu si que vales 2021? The talent show aired every Saturday evening on Canale 5 starting at 9.20pm, starting on September 18th. You can find Channel 5 on the fifth channel of your digital terrestrial, but also on the 505 (in HD) or on the 105 of Sky. If you are not at home, no problem. Tu yes que vales is also available in live streaming. Where is it? Obviously on Mediaset Play, the Biscione platform that allows you to see all the programs broadcast on Mediaset networks also on PCs, smartphones and tablets. To take advantage of Mediaset Play, just log in – it’s completely free – with an email or a social account and then choose the live channel of the channel you are interested in from the menu. In this case, Canale 5. On the platform, some contents are also available on demand, and therefore at any time.