Pilots of crashed Tu-22M3 bomber in moderate condition

Three crew members who survived the crash of the Tu-22M3 bomber in the Irkutsk region were diagnosed with fractures.

All three patients were hospitalized in moderate condition. Doctors found that one of them had a traumatic brain injury, concussion, and a fractured tailbone. The second crew member had a fractured sternum, and the third had a broken leg.

One of the pilots of the crashed bomber could not be saved

On the evening of August 15, a Tu-22M3 bomber crashed in the Cheremkhovskiy District of the Irkutsk Region. The aircraft fell in a deserted area, and the crew managed to eject. Irkutsk Region Governor Igor Kobzev said that one of the pilots could not be saved.

Sincere condolences to the pilot’s family and friends. This is truly a great loss. Igor KobzevGovernor of the Irkutsk region

The head of the region emphasized that the remaining pilots are receiving all necessary medical care. Kobzev added that the causes of the TU-22M3 crash are being established.

Photo: Rostislav Netisov / RIA Novosti

Debris from Tu-22M3 that crashed near Irkutsk scattered over several kilometers

The wreckage of the Tu-22M3 that crashed near Irkutsk was scattered for kilometers around. The Babr Mash Telegram channel posted footage from the bomber crash site.

The video shows burnt-out wreckage of the bomber. The only part that survived the crash was the tail fin. Eyewitnesses reported that the plane crashed to the ground at an angle of 20-30 degrees.

In addition, footage has emerged of the pilot found immediately after the plane crash near Irkutsk. In the video, local residents find the crew member, with an open parachute lying on the ground next to him.