Russian Ministry of Defense: Tu-22M3 bomber crashed in Irkutsk region

A Tu-22M3 bomber crashed in the Irkutsk region on August 15. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the plane crash.

They reported that the plane was performing a scheduled flight. The crew was able to eject, and their lives, according to the department, are not in danger. According to preliminary data, the cause of the accident was a technical malfunction. The Russian Ministry of Defense also reported that there was no damage on the ground.

The plane caught fire in the air

The plane crashed at 22:11 local time (17:11 Moscow time) approximately 100 meters from the federal highway R-255 and a kilometer from the nearest residential building. The crash site is near the village of Mikhailovka in the Cheremkhovo district, which is 100 kilometers northwest of Irkutsk.

Supposedthat the flight was a training one, the plane took off from the Belaya airbase, which is 20 kilometers from the crash site. According to Mash, a few minutes after takeoff, the system showed a failure of the left engine, it caught fire. Eyewitness videos also confirm that the bomber caught fire in the air. According to local residents, during the fall it was flying apart, after the crash, the sounds of explosions were heard in the field.

The four-man crew steered the plane away from residential buildings, but managed to eject. It is reportedthat the commander was the last to eject.

All the pilots have already been found – three were found first, the last one was found a little later. After landing by parachute, he got in touch by radio and said that his leg was broken. It was claimed that one pilot was unconscious, two were diagnosed with multiple bruises.

Several explosions occurred after the fall.

According to eyewitnesses and their videos, at least three explosions occurred at the site after the crash. “It was deafening!” expressed himself one of the eyewitnesses, filming what was happening from a car passing along the highway.

By this time, emergency services had already arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance and extinguish the fire. It is not yet known whether there may be casualties among them. The fire itself was quickly extinguished at the crash site. liquidated.

Eyewitness Tatyana, who observed the crash from the city of Cheryomkhovo, described the emergency to Lenta.ru: “The plane was flying within the visibility zone, the sounds of some explosions were heard, it itself was burning with a bright flame, sparks were coming out.”

The governor urged not to panic

Irkutsk Region Governor Igor Kobzev reported that the information about the crash was received by the duty officer of the regional department of the disaster medicine center at 22:18. “Four pilots ejected. All have already been found, all are receiving medical assistance. There is no threat to life and health,” he specified. According to him, two are in satisfactory condition, the condition of two more is being clarified.

The head of the region called for no panic, specifying that the plane crashed in an uninhabited area and there was no damage on the ground. He promised to give more precise information later.