Russian Ministry of Defense: Tu-160 bombers received X-BD cruise missiles

Russian supersonic strategic missile-carrying bombers Tu-160 received new Kh-BD cruise missiles with a range of more than 6.5 thousand kilometers. This is stated in the video of the Russian Ministry of Defense, which was published in Telegram.

“Two cassettes of six missiles each, carries an X-BD missile with a range of more than 6.5 thousand kilometers,” said the commander of long-range aviation, Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash, during a visit to the Knevichi airfield in Primorye by the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense Sergei Shoigu and the DPRK leader Kim Jong-un .