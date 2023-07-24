Izvestia: an aviation regiment of Tu-160 missile carriers is deployed in the Far East

The Russian Defense Ministry is considering the deployment of an aviation regiment of Tu-160 strategic missile carriers in the Far East. About it write “Izvestia”.

According to sources of the publication, the final decision has not yet been made, everything will depend on the volume and composition of the state defense order. It is noted that now there is a modernization of Tu-160 bombers and the construction of new machines with the index “M”.

Izvestia notes that if the decision is positive, then the Tu-160 regiment will become part of the Long-Range Aviation unit in the Amur Region.

Earlier, Rostec reported that the first experimental modernized strategic missile carrier Tu-160M ​​had begun state joint tests.