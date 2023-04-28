With the Audi TTS Memorial Edition we say goodbye to the sporty coupé

The impact of the Audi TT cannot be underestimated, actually. Yes, it was a sales hit, that first generation. But there was more to it. Audi was still a very good brand in the 1990s. Good and fine cars that you would recommend to your neighbour. The TT made the brand from Ingolstadt a bit sad. The car was at the kick-off of Audi’s design revolution.

Recently we were – unfortunately – already able to announce that the third and last generation can no longer be ordered in the Netherlands. Now that in itself does not say much, because in the Netherlands sporty, fun and special cars have not been popular for years. But also in Germany you can no longer configure the TT. You can only get the car from stock.

Farewell model

If you live in Japan, there is good news. Audi is making a special TTS Memorial Edition especially for that market. As with the Renault Mégane RS, Japan gets the last batch of cars and Audi has made something special out of it. Audi came up with the theme of “luxurious sportiness” for the farewell model. The color scheme is somewhat reminiscent of the ur-quattros from the 1980s.

Especially the car in the images in the Glacier White with the gold rims. There are also two other colors, Mythos black and Chronos gray. The rims are really big jetsers: 20 inch Audi Sport wheels (5 spoke star design), finished in bronze. To make sure that is still a bit comfortable, Magnetic Ride dampers are completely standard. You can adjust it to your liking if you want to drive sportier or just want to cruise a little more relaxed.

More power for the TTS Memorial Edition

The technique is also different, by the way. The engine has received a minimal boost. The power and torque are higher than normal. In terms of power, there is 320 hp ready and the maximum torque is 420 Nm. The TT Memorial Edition always has the seven-speed S Tronic and four-wheel drive as standard.

Audi Japan (check out the press release here) will soon deliver the TTS Memorial Edition. 100 units will be built. After that it’s over and out. In total, more than 500,000 Audi TTs were built (all generations together).

