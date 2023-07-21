The institutions are committed to a greater use and use of innovative systems to be applied in the health field to give a response to citizens in terms of greater efficiency, costs and quality of the services provided. In this sense, a significant step forward has arrived in recent days with the TTR (Reusable Technical Fabric) which, compared to cotton, is the former the most technologically advanced material in the field of textile devices for the operating room. Its use also has a significant impact in terms of social and environmental costs. It is therefore necessary “to promote information and awareness-raising in public and private healthcare structures in relation to the most recent Community and national regulatory changes in this sector, the positive experiences already practiced on the national territory and the best types of textile devices available on the market with regard to safety, environmental sustainability, the production process and local employment”. This is what Senator Biancofiore supported with Agenda G/564/18/5 relating to good practices for the use of textile devices, already approved. Finally, the issue was also brought forward at the European level through a question addressed to the European Commission by the Hon. Matteo Gazzini, with which it was asked to encourage the use of TTR by health facilities in the Member States and to which the competent body replied by highlighting the presence of address policies in this sense at the current state.