As reported on the pages of Insider Gaming by Tom Henderson, Lars Gustavsonhistorical director of the Battlefield series, has founded a new development studio called TTK Games.

According to the first details, the headquarters of the company is located in Stockholm in Sweden. The studio would be formed in April of 2022 and recorded in November of the same year. For the moment no other details are known, but we can assume that “TTK” is an acronym for “Time-to-Kill”, a term used in shooters to indicate how long it takes for a weapon to eliminate an opponent. If so, then it is likely that the studio is primarily targeting the market for FPSbut this is just a guess.

Lars Gustavsson left DICE last September after a 22-year career. His departure was of great importance, as he has served as creative director of the Battlefield series since its inception.

Currently the reins of the EA shooter series are entrusted to former Call of Duty boss Byron Beede and Vince Zampella of Respanw Entertainment, who will have the task of creating a “connected universe” of Battlefield, composed of different projects and games.