TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 3 is the new iteration of the game dedicated to the most dangerous motorcycle race ever conceived by the human being: the Isle of Man. Every year, scores of racers zoom through villages with narrow, unforgiving roads at breakneck speed. Exactly: there is no gravel, there are no back roads, one mistake means falling.

It is such a dangerous event that unfortunately some motorcyclists lose their lives. Since the beginning of this event, occurred in 1907hundreds of riders died on those roads, so much so that many would like this Tourist Trophy is permanently closed.

Luckily in the version made by Race Ward and published by Nacon there is no risk, and just a lot of fun. Of course falling will be part of the experience, but there are a number of new features introduced, such as free roaming. Sadly there are downsides as well, but let’s explore in detail in our review of the new one TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 3.

The engines start

How does TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 3 career work? It’s very simple: at the beginning you will have to choose one of the many riders (including only one Italian), to then be thrown into free roaming, where you can wander around to familiarize yourself with the bike and the controls. So if you have too much difficulty driving, it’s the perfect time to enjoy everything without risking wasting time. Also while driving you may run into other drivers and start a one-on-one race where you can prove that you are faster.

You can also open the map, where you will see what you need to do to participate in the TT, ie win 8 unofficial racesWhere each of these will work exactly like the real ones, with free practice, qualifying and the race. If you enjoy getting your hands on the set-up, know that you can modify every aspect of the bike, also seeing what you are about to modify in terms of characteristics: control, speed and acceleration. By circuit you will have to go and modify the structure so as to create the best onealways taking into account your driving style.

A negative element of the game is the number of circuits, there are a total of 32 layouts but they are all too similar to really inspire. On the other side of the coin there are different ways to experience each layout, the shots; of which we really liked the helmet view, super realistic… and that also makes things more difficult, since the head will move a lot with the bumps. In addition to career mode it is also present the online with one section dedicated to eSports.

TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 3 pad in hand is really impressiveabove all because it is possible to feel the weight of the bike on the lever: the heavier it is, the the more difficult it will be to steer. This is also seen in the fear that comes when reaching very high speeds, because moving the bike off the sidewalks or anything that could be dangerous is really difficult, not to mention since they are city routesit can happen to get airborne over bumps, and when the wheels touch the ground it could be really difficult to maintain control of the vehicle.

This ties directly into one of the most frustrating elements for new players of TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 3: it is very easy to fall from the bike. Obviously it is a realistic element, given that these are racing cars that reach and exceed 300 kilometers per hour, a smudge is enough to go to the ground. Fortunately, the developers have put a series of settings that change the gaming experience. What prevents you from falling so much is physics: if you put it on the lowest difficulty, you will be able to dare a little more. Furthermore, similarly to what happens with F1 22, you can manage the skill of the artificial intelligence with a percentage value; the lower the percentage, the less good they will be and vice versa. One thing to point out and that makes very difficult to overtake in TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 3, is the fact that the other players will really look like “robots”, as they will never leave the right race line, almost always getting you in trouble, because you will literally have to invent an overtaking in the most disparate moments of the race. When you fall off the bike you will be teleported to it with no way to go back and avoid the mistake, which for starters will only cause more frustration.

Top performance, but something is not convincing

If the gameplay of TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 3 is solid and manages to convince, the graphic aspect makes the nose turn up a bit. You see too much the difference between the models of the riders and the bikes compared to the rest. The settings are well done even if they don’t scream a miracle, “luck” is seeing little, because you go so fast that you don’t have time to look around. But when you’re free roaming, where you might as well go slow and enjoy the Isle of Man, sadly you notice all the blurring, especially where trees and foliage are concerned.

For what concern sound design is really greatespecially that of the engines which are all different, so if you are really knowledgeable in the subject you will be able to understand what you are achieving or what is about to overcome you based on sound. The same cannot be said of the soundtrack: a lot of rock from decades ago that tends to repeat itself; so much so that during our test we decided to remove it from the competitions and keep it only on the menus.

It is clear that TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 3 is a title made especially for those who are passionate about this specific tournament, but also if you are a “simple” motorsport fan, it is possible that you will like it and keep you glued to the screen. If you are a beginner you will have to overcome a small initial wall, but once you understand how to do it, everything becomes really fun. Too bad for the graphic aspect of the game, but in the end it is possible to turn a blind eye to the solid gameplay made by RaceWard.