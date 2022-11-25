RaceWard Studio, the label of Nacon Studio Milano, has unveiled the release period and the first details of the game on the occasion of the Milan Games Week 2022 TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3together with a teaser trailers of the game, which you can view in the player below. The two-wheeled racing game will be available this month May 2023for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The game was announced yesterday, while now the first details have arrived on what we can expect from the new iteration of the series. Specifically we learn that TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 will include 32 different circuitsincluding current and historic ones, almost 40 Superbike and Supersport bikes and riders.

Compared to the previous chapter, the Italian developers of RaceWard Studio promise revised physics to enhance realism and make the racing experience one of the most authentic yet. In addition, cornering and braking will require unprecedented precision and bike upgrades will give players the tools they need to compete at their best.

Among the novelties we also find the new free mode “Open Roads”where riders will be able to roam freely along the Isle of Man’s 200km of roads in search of points of interest and challenges to complete, including online races and weekly and monthly events.