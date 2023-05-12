TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 and finally available for up pc, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, as announced by publisher Nacon, who speaks of a title that gives “new life to the genre” and capable of offering a “unique experience.” Among the main features, the reproduction of the island stands out, in particular of the famous race that gives the game its name.

Additionally, TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 “also offers greater riding freedom through new modes.” In total they have been reproduced 120 miles of the Isle of Man roads, which can be covered in several ways:

“The first is the ‘open roads’ approach. It allows you to freely discover the more than 120 miles of roads in the Isle of Man, including the official Tourist Trophy course, reproduced at 1:1 scale. It also provides players with the choice to train directly on the streets of the event, or participate in the many challenges proposed.

In addition to the legendary Tourist Trophy course, official competitions are held simultaneously on other courses, such as the St John’s and Clypse races. Additionally, the “open roads” add-on can also be accessed from the Snaefell Mountain route, without having to go through a menu.

The interior streets of the island were also designed by the studio to offer players an additional and unique play space, for an experience without limits.”